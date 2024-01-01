https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288529Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA scientist testing a sample suspected of containing a bacterial toxin. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2288529View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2832 x 4248 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2832 x 4248 px | 300 dpi | 68.87 MBFree DownloadA scientist testing a sample suspected of containing a bacterial toxin. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.More