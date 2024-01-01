https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288640Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA medical illustration of vancomycin–resistant, Enterococci sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2288640View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1875 x 1874 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1875 x 1874 px | 300 dpi | 20.14 MBFree DownloadA medical illustration of vancomycin–resistant, Enterococci sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.More