Vintage red raspberries (Rubus Xneglectus) (1918) by Royal Charles Steadman. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2289522

View CC0 License

