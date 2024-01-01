rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-works
Vintage bunch of red grapes illustration. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection.…
Vintage bunch of red grapes illustration. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
2289542

View CC0 License

