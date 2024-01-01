rawpixel
Vintage bunch of green grapes illustration. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection.…
Vintage bunch of green grapes illustration. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2289546

View CC0 License

