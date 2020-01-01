https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2290745Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGloved hand pressing an elevator button to prevent coronavirus contaminationMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2290745View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4671 x 4671 px | 300 dpi Social Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Instagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Facebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4671 x 4671 px | 300 dpi | 124.88 MBFree DownloadGloved hand pressing an elevator button to prevent coronavirus contaminationMore