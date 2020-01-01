https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2291773Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage blooming flower illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2291773View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4200 x 5250 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4200 x 5250 px | 300 dpi | 126.21 MBFree DownloadVintage blooming flower illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More