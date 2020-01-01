rawpixel
Vintage peaches illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor…
Vintage peaches illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.

