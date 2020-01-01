https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2293016Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGetting your workplace ready for COVID-19 poster vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2293016View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.A4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3587 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2008 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2845 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Getting your workplace ready for COVID-19 poster vectorMore