https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2294077Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSocial distancing, Women using a laptop across a woman who read a bookMorePremiumID : 2294077View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 793 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2313 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6852 x 4528 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 793 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6852 x 4528 px | 300 dpi | 177.69 MBSocial distancing, Women using a laptop across a woman who read a bookMore