Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2–Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
2294167

