Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2–This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round gold objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.