MERS Coronavirus Particles–Color-enhanced scanning electron micrograph of Vero E6 cells infected with Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

