rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2294208
MERS Coronavirus Particles&ndash;Colorized scanning electron micrograph of MERS virus particles (yellow) both budding and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

MERS Coronavirus Particles–Colorized scanning electron micrograph of MERS virus particles (yellow) both budding and attached to the surface of infected VERO E6 cells (blue). Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2294208

View CC0 License

MERS Coronavirus Particles–Colorized scanning electron micrograph of MERS virus particles (yellow) both budding and attached to the surface of infected VERO E6 cells (blue). Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More