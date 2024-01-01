rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2294226
MERS Coronavirus Particles&ndash;Transmission electron micrograph of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome CoV particles found…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

MERS Coronavirus Particles–Transmission electron micrograph of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome CoV particles found near the periphery of an infected MRC-5 cell. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2294226

View CC0 License

MERS Coronavirus Particles–Transmission electron micrograph of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome CoV particles found near the periphery of an infected MRC-5 cell. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More