https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2296114Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCat wearing a face mask during coronavirus pandemic illustrationMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2296114View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2323 x 3484 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2323 x 3484 px | 300 dpi | 46.34 MBFree DownloadCat wearing a face mask during coronavirus pandemic illustrationMore