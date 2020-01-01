https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2296516Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in a medical mask getting her temperature measured by an electronic thermometer coronavirus banner MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2296516View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 45.81 MBFree DownloadWoman in a medical mask getting her temperature measured by an electronic thermometer coronavirus banner More