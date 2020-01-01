https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2296582Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHealth and healthcare for coronavirus vectorMorePremiumID : 2296582View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.2 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 3.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllHealth and healthcare for coronavirus vectorMore