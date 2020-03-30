https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2297860Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeople lining up outside the supermarket with social distancing during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2297860View personal and business license Editorial use only JPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4434 x 6207 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4434 x 6207 px | 300 dpi | 157.51 MBFree DownloadPeople lining up outside the supermarket with social distancing during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020More