https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2297904Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pear twig illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2297904View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3851 x 2568 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3851 x 2568 px | 300 dpi | 56.63 MBFree DownloadVintage pear twig illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More