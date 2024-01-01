rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2297939
Vintage branch of red cherries illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage branch of red cherries illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2297939

View CC0 License

Vintage branch of red cherries illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.

More