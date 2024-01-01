https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2297949Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage plum and twig illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2297949View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2231 x 3125 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2231 x 3125 px | 300 dpi | 39.94 MBFree DownloadVintage plum and twig illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More