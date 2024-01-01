https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2297986Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pear tree illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2297986View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 869 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1977 x 2729 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1977 x 2729 px | 300 dpi | 30.92 MBFree DownloadVintage pear tree illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More