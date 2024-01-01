rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2297987
Vintage plums illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor…
Vintage plums illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2297987

View CC0 License

