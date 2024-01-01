https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298015Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage peach blossom illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2298015View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2167 x 3250 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2167 x 3250 px | 300 dpi | 40.34 MBFree DownloadVintage peach blossom illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More