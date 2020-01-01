https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298443Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text5 key steps to tackle the coronavirus awareness message vectorMorePremiumID : 2298443View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.86 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli font5 key steps to tackle the coronavirus awareness message vectorMore