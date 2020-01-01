https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298528Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDoctors around the world saving coronavirus patients social banner mockupMorePremiumID : 2298528View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4596 x 3064 px | 300 dpi | 145.33 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4596 x 3064 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Doctors around the world saving coronavirus patients social banner mockupMore