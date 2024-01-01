rawpixel
Women wearing surgical masks during the influenza epidemic, Brisbane (1919). Original image from State Library of…
Women wearing surgical masks during the influenza epidemic, Brisbane (1919). Original image from State Library of Queensland. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

