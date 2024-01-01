https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298584Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen wearing surgical masks during the influenza epidemic, Brisbane (1919). Original image from State Library of Queensland. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 2298584View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4787 x 3191 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4787 x 3191 px | 300 dpi | 87.66 MBFree DownloadWomen wearing surgical masks during the influenza epidemic, Brisbane (1919). Original image from State Library of Queensland. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More