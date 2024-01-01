rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298585
U.S. Embarkation Camp, Pauillac, Gironde, France. Men lowering caskets into graves at the funerals of a soldier and a sailor…
U.S. Embarkation Camp, Pauillac, Gironde, France. Men lowering caskets into graves at the funerals of a soldier and a sailor who died from influenza (1919). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2298585

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

