https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298600
The open neuropsychiatric ward, U.S. Naval Hospital, Guam, Marianas Islands (1954). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2298600

View CC0 License

