https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298600Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe open neuropsychiatric ward, U.S. Naval Hospital, Guam, Marianas Islands (1954). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 2298600View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5647 x 3765 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5647 x 3765 px | 300 dpi | 121.78 MBFree DownloadThe open neuropsychiatric ward, U.S. Naval Hospital, Guam, Marianas Islands (1954). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More