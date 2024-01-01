rawpixel
Chest X&ndash;ray of patient with influenza during World War I. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…
Chest X–ray of patient with influenza during World War I. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2298602

View CC0 License

