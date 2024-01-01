https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298607Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe open neuropsychiatric ward, U.S. Naval Hospital. Guam, Marianas Islands (1954). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 2298607View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5669 x 3779 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5669 x 3779 px | 300 dpi | 122.67 MBFree DownloadThe open neuropsychiatric ward, U.S. Naval Hospital. Guam, Marianas Islands (1954). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More