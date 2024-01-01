rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298610
Emergency hospital wards during Influenza Epidemic (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2298610

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

