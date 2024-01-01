rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298612
Soldiers carrying out their wounded buddies after a M-33 grenade booby trap was set off in their position (1969). Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Soldiers carrying out their wounded buddies after a M-33 grenade booby trap was set off in their position (1969). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2298612

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Soldiers carrying out their wounded buddies after a M-33 grenade booby trap was set off in their position (1969). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More