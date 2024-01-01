rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298622
Operation during the Korean War with the 11th Evacuation Hospital (ca. 1950–1954). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2298622

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

