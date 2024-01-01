https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298626Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDrawing heart (1945) by N. Ferneyhough. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 2298626View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1302 x 1953 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1302 x 1953 px | 300 dpi | 14.57 MBFree DownloadDrawing heart (1945) by N. Ferneyhough. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More