https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298960Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWalking people keep distance protect from COVID-19 viruses mobile wallpaper mockupMorePremiumID : 2298960View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 41 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 41 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 41 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 41 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontWalking people keep distance protect from COVID-19 viruses mobile wallpaper mockupMore