https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2299095Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCovid-19 and Corona Virus awarenss template vectorMorePremiumID : 2299095View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 27.91 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontCovid-19 and Corona Virus awarenss template vectorMore