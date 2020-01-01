rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2299102
It starts with your hands covid-19 template vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

It starts with your hands covid-19 template vector

More
Premium
ID : 
2299102

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Chivo by Omnibus-Type
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

It starts with your hands covid-19 template vector

More