https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2299107Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCoronavirus infected senior woman sneezing in a tissue paper social template vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2299107View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.39 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontCoronavirus infected senior woman sneezing in a tissue paper social template vectorMore