https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2299303Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMindfulness during social isolation covid-9 awareness vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2299303View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Mindfulness during social isolation covid-9 awareness vectorMore