https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2300082Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusinessman under pressure due to the coronavirus economic impact on businessMorePremiumID : 2300082View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5265 x 3510 px | 300 dpi | 178.09 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5265 x 3510 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Businessman under pressure due to the coronavirus economic impact on businessMore