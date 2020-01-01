rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2300550
Historical photograph from the Spanish flu pandemic in Europe faded background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Historical photograph from the Spanish flu pandemic in Europe faded background

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
2300550

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

Historical photograph from the Spanish flu pandemic in Europe faded background

More