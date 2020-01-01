https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2300595Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPublic covid-19 and coronavirus alertMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2300595View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.71 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.71 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 23.71 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.71 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPublic covid-19 and coronavirus alertMore