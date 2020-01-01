https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2300702Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElderly woman infected with Covid-19 during the coronavirus pandemicMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2300702View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3301 x 2201 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3301 x 2201 px | 300 dpi | 41.62 MBFree DownloadElderly woman infected with Covid-19 during the coronavirus pandemicMore