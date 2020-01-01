https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2300715Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextThank you nurses for working to fight covid-19 template vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2300715View personal and business license VectorTwitter Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 18.43 MBEmail Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 18.43 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontMeddon by Vernon AdamsDownload Meddon fontDownload AllThank you nurses for working to fight covid-19 template vectorMore