https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301118
Precaution during the Spanish Influenza Epidemic would not permit anyone to ride on the street cars without wearing a mask, Seattle, Washington (ca.1918). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

