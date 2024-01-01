rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301120
St. Louis Red Cross Motor Corps on duty during influenza epidemic (1918). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
St. Louis Red Cross Motor Corps on duty during influenza epidemic (1918). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2301120

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

