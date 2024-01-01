rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Interior of Red Cross House at U.S. General Hospital during influenza epidemic, New Heaven, Connecticut (ca. 1918). Original…
Public Domain
ID : 
2301123

View CC0 License

