https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301124
Red Cross Home Service arriving just in time to rescue this woman from the clutches of influenza (1918). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2301124

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

